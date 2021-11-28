Left Menu

Andaman MP requests administration to procure coconut from farmers of Campbell Bay at MSP

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 28-11-2021 09:11 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 09:11 IST
Andaman MP requests administration to procure coconut from farmers of Campbell Bay at MSP
  • Country:
  • India

Andaman MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma has requested the Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to direct the Department of Agriculture to procure coconut/copra at Minimum Support Price (MSP) from the farmers of Campbell Bay.

In a letter Lt Governor Admiral D K Joshi (Retd), the Congress MP said in case procurement of coconut/copra by the administration is not possible then kindly direct the private parties to buy coconut/copra from farmers only at Minimum Support Price, so that the farmers get justified rate for their produces.

The Member of Parliament said that the farmers of Campbell Bay are solely dependent on agriculture in which coconut/copra are the major produces but due to non availability of MSP these farmers are unable to sell their coconut/copra produces, since a long time and are suffering financial loss.

He said that in case of copra, delay in procurement means further loss to the farmers as the copra gradually dries up and the weight decreases, hence immediate steps to resolve this issue is necessary.

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021