Andaman MP requests administration to procure coconut from farmers of Campbell Bay at MSP

Andaman MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma has requested the Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to direct the Department of Agriculture to procure coconut/copra at Minimum Support Price (MSP) from the farmers of Campbell Bay.

In a letter Lt Governor Admiral D K Joshi (Retd), the Congress MP said in case procurement of coconut/copra by the administration is not possible then kindly direct the private parties to buy coconut/copra from farmers only at Minimum Support Price, so that the farmers get justified rate for their produces.

The Member of Parliament said that the farmers of Campbell Bay are solely dependent on agriculture in which coconut/copra are the major produces but due to non availability of MSP these farmers are unable to sell their coconut/copra produces, since a long time and are suffering financial loss.

He said that in case of copra, delay in procurement means further loss to the farmers as the copra gradually dries up and the weight decreases, hence immediate steps to resolve this issue is necessary.