Water Crisis Controversy in Indore: Minister Accuses Congress of Defamation

Amid criticism following a water contamination tragedy in Indore, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has accused the Congress party of defaming local residents and sanitation workers. This comes as Congress raises questions about the city's top cleanliness rankings. Indore has held the title of India's cleanest city for eight consecutive times.

The health crisis, originating from contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area, which is part of Vijayvargiya's assembly constituency, has led to political sparring. Vijayvargiya countered with strong remarks against Congress leaders, suggesting their actions mock the hard-working sanitation staff who maintain the city's hygiene even at odd hours.

In response to Congress claims of fabricated documents for securing cleanliness accolades, Vijayvargiya called for an apology for what he termed an insult to Indore's citizens and sanitation workers. He challenged Congress leaders to debates on their contributions to the city, amidst ongoing investigations into the water crisis that claims several lives.

