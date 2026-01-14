Left Menu

Rajasthan Unites: Congress's 'Jan Aakrosh Rally' Against Boundary Changes

In Rajasthan's Barmer district, Congress held a 'Jan Aakrosh Rally' to oppose proposed district boundary changes. Party leaders, including Hemaram Choudhary, protested, criticizing BJP's actions. The rally aims to highlight issues of governance and demands a rollback of boundary changes, threatening intensified protests.

In a strong demonstration of opposition against the proposed boundary changes in Barmer and Balotra districts, Congress held a 'Jan Aakrosh Rally' in Rajasthan's Barmer district, attracting a large crowd and disrupting traffic on the Barmer-Sanchore National Highway.

Congress leader Hemaram Choudhary led a dharna, now in its eleventh day, with the support of senior party figures, including Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, who accused the ruling BJP of authoritarian practices in the name of delimitation and Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The rally saw addresses from Congress heavyweights like Sachin Pilot and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, who criticized the BJP for favoring industrialists and assured that the party would fight the proposals in the assembly to ensure a return to power for Congress in the state.

