Left Menu

Set up Par committee on MSP issue, include marine and poultry products in new regime: YSRC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 15:18 IST
Set up Par committee on MSP issue, include marine and poultry products in new regime: YSRC
  • Country:
  • India

A day before the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, the YSR Congress on Sunday demanded that a joint parliamentary committee be formed to deliberate with stakeholders on giving statutory backing to MSP.

YSR Congress leader in Rajya Sabha Vijaysai Reddy said the party also demands that marine and poultry products be brought under the minimum support price (MSP) regime.

Both these demands were raised by the YSR Congress in the all-party meeting called by the government before the start of the Winter Session.

''YSR Congress demands that the Centre should engage with all stakeholders for bringing a statutory resolution for MSP by forming a joint parliamentary committee,'' Reddy told reporters after the meeting.

The bill to repeal three farm laws is listed for introduction and passage in Lok Sabha.

Farmer unions, which have been protesting against the three farm laws, have already stated that they would continue with their protest till the government does not give a legal guarantee on minimum support price.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021