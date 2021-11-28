Left Menu

President Kovind performs 'Ganga Aarti' in Rishikesh, says India, Ganga complementary to each other

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday performed 'Ganga Aarti' at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh and said that India is incomplete without river Ganga and vice-versa adding that both are complementary to each other.

ANI | Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 28-11-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 22:13 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind performs 'Ganga Aarti' in Rishikesh (Photo:Twitter/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday performed 'Ganga Aarti' at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh and said that India is incomplete without river Ganga and vice-versa adding that both are complementary to each other. Speaking on this occasion, the President said, "It was my wish for years to be present at a Ganga aarti, today that wish has come true. Ganga is the identity of India. India is incomplete without Ganga and Ganga is incomplete without India. Both are complementary to each other."

"It has been my wish for many years to take part in this Aarti. The programme was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but I am glad that my unaccomplished work has been accomplished today," President Kovind added. President Kovind is on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand.

The Governor of Uttarakhand Lt Gen Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, former chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat, Chief of Parmarth Niketan Chidananda Saraswati were also present at the event. (ANI)

