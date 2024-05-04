Floods in Indonesia's South Sulawesi kill 14
Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2024 11:33 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 11:33 IST
Floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain have killed 14 people in South Sulawesi, while 115 people were evacuated, the country's disaster management agency said on Saturday.
The early morning floods in Luwu Regency affected more than 1,300 families and damaged more than 1,800 houses, though water levels have since started to recede in some areas, the agency said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
