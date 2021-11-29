Left Menu

COVID-19: Tamil Nadu records 736 new cases, 9 deaths in past 24 hours

Tamil Nadu recorded 736 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the past 24 hours, said a state health bulletin.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 29-11-2021 06:27 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 06:27 IST
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu records 736 new cases, 9 deaths in past 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
As many as 772 patients recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. There are 8,337 active cases in the state. The total number of deaths stands at 36,463.

As many as 772 patients recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. There are 8,337 active cases in the state. The total number of deaths stands at 36,463.

In the past 24 hours, 1,01,446 samples were collected. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

