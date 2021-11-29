COVID-19: Tamil Nadu records 736 new cases, 9 deaths in past 24 hours

Tamil Nadu recorded 736 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the past 24 hours, said a state health bulletin.

As many as 772 patients recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. There are 8,337 active cases in the state. The total number of deaths stands at 36,463.

In the past 24 hours, 1,01,446 samples were collected. (ANI)

