Closed sugar mill of Sitarganj resumes operations

The early variety of sugarcane will be available for Rs 355 per quintal and the normal variety for Rs 345 per quintal in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said while launching the crushing season for Kisan Cooperative Sugar Mills Ltd at Sitarganj which resumed operations after a prolonged closure on Monday. ''Today is a historic day for Sitarganj. A new chapter of development begins today. Electricity and ethanol will also be produced at this sugar mill in future,'' Dhami said as the sugar mill which resumed operations after its closure in 2017. He said both the state government and the Centre are with the farmers and working consistently for their well-being. Separate schemes for farmers in the plains and the hills are being prepared considering their different geographical conditions, he said. Sugarcane development minister Yatishwaranand said restarting the mill was a commitment of the state government which has been fulfilled today. The sugarcane growers of Sitarganj, Nanakmatta and Khatima will especially benefit from the mill, he said. Sitarganj MLA Saurabh Bahuguna, who worked consistently to ensure that the mill resumes operations, also congratulated farmers of the area saying they would benefit immensely from it. Efforts will also be made to further modernise the sugar mill in future, he said. PTI ALM MKJ