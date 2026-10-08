PM Modi inaugurates 10th edition of India Mobile Congress

Upon his arrival, the PM was felicitated by Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia.

ANI | Updated: 08-10-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 10:49 IST
PM Modi inaugurates 10th edition of India Mobile Congress
PM Modi inaugurates the India Mobile Congress 2026 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI):  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the 10th edition of India Mobile Congress at Yashobhoomi in the National Capital. Upon his arrival, the PM was felicitated by Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia. Speaking at the session Scindia highlighted PM Modi's vision of technology reaching every last village and every single citizen of the country.

"Prime Minister has always insisted that technology must permeate not only the last village, but reach every single citizen. And with that in mind, look at the journey that all of us together have completed. One GB of data would cost 268 rupees in 2014. Today, 12 years later, one GB of data costs only 8 rupees, the cheapest data capability across the world. In 2014, the average data monthly usage per customer was only 0.26 MB. 12 years later, it has grown 140 times to 36 MB (this should be GB) per individual across the length and breadth of our country. Every drop in cost, every increase in usage has expanded that canvas in which every single Indian can connect, can create, and can innovate. Scindia said this addition of the India Mobil Congress would showcase the digital capabilities of the nation.

"The 2026 edition will showcase the digital capabilities of our nation. The demonstrations that we will shortly witness here will highlight the depth and strength of our technological ecosystem — from digital platforms to life-saving cell broadcasts; from AI leadership and free 6G networks to sovereign clouds; and from terahertz communication to integrated sensing and communication. The Bharat 6G Alliance emerged as an avatar of this Bharat 6G Vision Platform. Today, with 90 institutions involved and joint ventures and collaborations with institutions across the globe, I am proud to state that the Bharat 6G Alliance in India has established 7,700 patents, including 4,400 international patents," he stated. The four key pillars of IMC 2026 will be - Srishti: Building the Future; Samvardhan: Fueling Growth; Sashakt: Expanding Opportunities; and Suraksha: Strengthening Trust. It will focus on innovation and next-generation digital infrastructure, technology-led economic growth, inclusive digital access, and the development of secure and resilient digital ecosystems. IMC 2026 will bring together global technology leaders, policymakers, industry experts, startups, investors and innovators to explore emerging opportunities across the digital ecosystem

The 2026 edition will cover nine established anchor sectors, including 5G and 6G, next-generation AI networks, semiconductors, non-terrestrial networks, cyber security, quantum communication, enterprise transformation, circular economy and ESG, and electronics manufacturing. The event will also expand its sectoral focus to four new domains - smart mobility, stadium experiences, industrial robotics and transport technology. IMC 2026 is expected to attract more than 1.5 lakh attendees from over 100 countries, with participation from 500+ partners and exhibitors, 600+ startups and 900+ thought leaders. The event will feature more than 2,000 technology use cases and over 120 sessions. (ANI)

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