EU coordinator says Iran talks were positive, Tehran engaged seriously

The European Union official chairing the Iran nuclear talks said on Monday that he was positive after the first discussions in Vienna with the new Iranian negotiators, who, he said, had shown a desire to engage seriously.

Enrique Mora told reporters Iran had stuck to its demand that all sanctions be lifted, but he said that while there was a sense of urgency there was no fixed timeline for the process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)