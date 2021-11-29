Left Menu

EU coordinator says Iran talks were positive, Tehran engaged seriously

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 29-11-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 22:17 IST
The European Union official chairing the Iran nuclear talks said on Monday that he was positive after the first discussions in Vienna with the new Iranian negotiators, who, he said, had shown a desire to engage seriously.

Enrique Mora told reporters Iran had stuck to its demand that all sanctions be lifted, but he said that while there was a sense of urgency there was no fixed timeline for the process.

