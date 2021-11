Fire at Algeria's Skikda refinery under control, says Sonatrach

A fire that broke out in an idle reforming unit undergoing maintenance at Algeria's Skikda refinery has been brought under control, national energy company Sonatrach said on Tuesday.

The incident resulted in injuries to seven workers, a company statement said.

