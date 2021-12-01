Left Menu

Hungary reports H5N1 bird flu in turkey farm

Hungary has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus at a turkey farm while authorities also found the virus in a dead swan in the country's eastern region, the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nebih) said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 17:45 IST
Hungary reports H5N1 bird flu in turkey farm
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus at a turkey farm while authorities also found the virus in a dead swan in the country's eastern region, the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nebih) said on Wednesday. The outbreak in the county of Bekes led to the slaughter of nearly 5,000 turkeys on a farm where the virus was detected on Tuesday.

On Wednesday H5N1 was also detected in neighboring Hajdu-Bihar county in a dead swan. Two weeks ago more than 38,000 ducks were slaugthered on one farm, as well as around 500 geese on a second farm due to a bird flue outbreak in the southern Bacs-Kiskun region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021