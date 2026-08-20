Global Trade Jigsaw: The Ripple Effect of U.S. Sanctions on Iran

Amidst heightened tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of enforcing severe economic sanctions on Iran sets a precarious scenario for countries engaged in trade with Tehran.

Prominent among these is China, which could find its crucial oil supply chain under pressure from the U.S. Already grappling with imposed sanctions on a Chinese refinery, Beijing remains a steadfast buyer of Iranian oil despite the risks involved.

The UAE, historically an economic bridge for Iran, faces its own set of challenges. Recent military tensions compelled the Emirates to temporarily freeze all financial transactions with Iran, thereby straining an important trade relationship. Meanwhile, nations such as Turkey and Iraq continue to maintain robust trading partnerships, delicately balancing diplomatic ties with U.S. directives.