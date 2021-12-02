Left Menu

Three international travellers test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra amid Omicron scare

Amid the scare of the new COVID-19 variant Omricron, a total of 861 international passengers who arrived in Maharashtra, until Thursday morning were tested with RT-PCR, and three of them have been found positive, said the Public Health Department, Government of Maharashtra.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-12-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 22:54 IST
Amid the scare of the new COVID-19 variant Omricron, a total of 861 international passengers who arrived in Maharashtra, until Thursday morning were tested with RT-PCR, and three of them have been found positive, said the Public Health Department, Government of Maharashtra. "The samples of all three have been sent for genomic sequencing," added the health department.

Meanwhile, field surveillance of all international passengers who have arrived since November 1 is underway, stated the health department. A total of 28 samples from both airport and field surveillance have been sent for genome sequencing, as per the health department.

Out of these 28, 25 are international travellers and three are their close contacts, it stated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 796 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Maharashtra government health bulletin, the state has reported a total of 66,37,221 cases. With 24 deaths reported in the last 24 hours due to the disease, the death toll of the state climbed up to 1,41,049. The total active cases stood at 7,209

The total recoveries have gone up to 64,85,290 with 952 more people recovering from the infection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

