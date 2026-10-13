Delhi Police registers more than 4 FIRs against social media handles for spreading fake posts during SIR protests

By The Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit has registered more than four FIRs against social media handles allegedly spreading false narratives and vitiating the atmosphere in the country.

Several Pakistani social media handles have also been identified as active in spreading anti-India sentiments across the border, according to the input. On October 10, several Pakistani social media handles allegedly circulated false reports claiming deaths during protests. Users operating from Pakistan are also circulating fake videos and misleading news while posing as Indians. According to sources, till now around 500 social media posts have been taken down that were allegedly spreading rumours or trying to create unrest among people.

The police action comes amid a series of developments surrounding the Opposition's protest, with the Delhi Police also registering multiple FIRs over alleged violations during Monday's march. Earlier in the day, Delhi Police said it has registered multiple FIRs in connection with the Opposition's protest on Monday, including cases for alleged violation of prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

According to police, FIRs were registered at Connaught Place, Tilak Marg, Barakhamba, and Mandir Marg police stations for the alleged violation of Section 163 of the BNSS. On Monday, INDIA bloc leaders and supporters, led by Rahul Gandhi, marched through Barakhamba Road towards the Supreme Court, following which 11 opposition leaders filed a petition in the apex court challenging the Election Commission's decisions relating to the SIR of electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Registry has flagged 14 defects in the writ petition filed by Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and nine other INDIA bloc leaders challenging aspects of the Election Commission of India (ECIs) ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The petitioners include Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, CPI(M) MP MA Baby, CPI leader D Raja, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Majhi, NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule and Indian Union Muslim League MP ET Mohammed Basheer.

Pertinently, the Registry has also sought clarification from the petitioners on why private parties — CEC Gyanesh Kumar and two ECs SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi have been arrayed as respondents in the writ petition. The objection has been raised in the context of the petition being filed under Article 32 of the Constitution. The petitioners have said they are approaching the Supreme Court over alleged irregularities in the exercise of the Election Commission’s powers during the SIR and have sought, among other reliefs, examination of the manner in which the poll panel took and implemented decisions relating to the electoral-roll revision. (ANI)