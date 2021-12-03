Left Menu

Delhi Customs seizes Pakistan-origin smuggled goods worth ₹1.2 crore

The goods were being routed through Abu Dhabi under the guise of household articles to evade detection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 21:09 IST
Delhi Customs seizes Pakistan-origin smuggled goods worth ₹1.2 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Customs in a swift operation on 29.11.2021 busted a unique modus operandi and seized smuggled goods worth ₹1.2 crore. Acting on specific intelligence officers of Air Cargo Export Commissionerate, intercepted an import consignment at New Courier Terminal. A case of outright smuggling of Pakistan-origin cosmetic products weighing 2800 kg was detected. The goods were being routed through Abu Dhabi under the guise of household articles to evade detection.

A lot of 87 consignments had arrived by flight no. EY 218 from Abu Dhabi. Upon examination 84 consignments were found to contain cosmetics of Pakistani origin while 03 consignments were of perfume concentrate from Bahrain. Any imported goods originating from Pakistan attract Basic Customs Duty at the rate of 200% of the value of the goods. The goods were attempted to be cleared through courier mode by mis-declaring the origin and description of goods, value and, thus evading the applicable customs duty and IGST leviable. The duty sought to be evaded is more than Rs. 1 crore.

Smuggled products of Pakistan origin were intercepted by Delhi Customs on 29.11.2021.

For smuggling the goods and to evade detection, 87 unique names and addresses of the consignees (recipients) of the said consignments spread across the country were used, however, the goods in all the bags were found to be similar. The matter is under investigation to unveil the real evader who is suspected to have used different names and addresses of the ghost recipients.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021