UAE Borouge signs $1.58 bln partnership agreement with France's Technip

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 03-12-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 23:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Borouge)
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates' Borouge signed a 5.8 billion UAE Dirhams ($1.58 billion) partnership agreement with French company Technip Energies NV to expand the Borouge 4 polyolefin facility in Ruwais, the Abu Dhabi media office said on Friday.

The agreement awards one of five Engineering Procurement, Commissioning, and Construction (EPC) contracts to the French company, part of a consortium with Target Engineering, to expand Borouge, making it the world's largest single-site polyolefin complex, the office added on Twitter.

