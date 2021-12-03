UAE Borouge signs $1.58 bln partnership agreement with France's Technip

The United Arab Emirates' Borouge signed a 5.8 billion UAE Dirhams ($1.58 billion) partnership agreement with French company Technip Energies NV to expand the Borouge 4 polyolefin facility in Ruwais, the Abu Dhabi media office said on Friday.

The agreement awards one of five Engineering Procurement, Commissioning, and Construction (EPC) contracts to the French company, part of a consortium with Target Engineering, to expand Borouge, making it the world's largest single-site polyolefin complex, the office added on Twitter.

