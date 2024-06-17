Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

A study from the University of Cambridge, UK delves into how local governments in China finance infrastructure projects through debt, particularly using local government financing vehicles (LGFVs). This system involves a complex interplay between central government directives, local government actions, and market forces.

The Role of Infrastructure Investment in China's Growth

Infrastructure investment has been a cornerstone of China's strategy to stimulate economic growth, manage economic crises, and support geopolitical ambitions. Local governments, especially after the 1994 tax-sharing reform, have been left with significant fiscal constraints, as the reform redirected most tax revenues to the central government. To manage these constraints and still meet infrastructure goals, local governments have increasingly turned to alternative financing methods such as land finance and borrowing.

Land Finance: The Lifeblood of Local Governments

China's land system operates on leasehold rights, where all land is owned by the state, and local governments lease out land development rights. The revenue generated from these leases, referred to as "land finance," is a crucial source of funding for local infrastructure projects. In 2018, land leasing revenue made up 39.9 percent of local government revenue. Local governments often hoard land to control supply and prices, increasing their revenue from land leases.

LGFVs: Balancing Public Needs and Market Forces

LGFVs are essentially state-owned entities that function like private companies, set up by local governments to borrow funds from banks and bond markets. These vehicles play a key role in financing infrastructure projects. After the 2008 financial crisis, the central government encouraged LGFV borrowing as part of an economic stimulus plan, leading to a significant increase in debt-driven infrastructure financing. Despite regulations intended to control this borrowing, local governments have found ways to creatively use LGFVs to meet their infrastructure goals.

Analyzing Debt and Infrastructure Financing

The study uses accounting data from LGFVs in 33 major Chinese cities between 2009 and 2017 to analyze the impact of land finance, private sector activities, and central government regulations on local government debt. The researchers found that local governments are responsive to private sector development activities, particularly after regulatory changes in 2013 and 2014. Land finance remains a major driver of local government debt, with higher land revenues encouraging more borrowing for infrastructure projects. However, this dependence on land finance poses risks, including economic instability due to over-reliance on land sales and inflated land prices.

Navigating Central Regulations and Local Ambitions

The central government has made several attempts to regulate LGFV debt. These include nationwide audits to classify outstanding local government debt, and policy changes like the 2014 'No.43 Document,' which imposed restrictions on new LGFV debt. Despite these efforts, the study found that local governments' incentives to boost local GDP growth and secure political promotions often lead them to prioritize short-term development goals over strict compliance with central regulations.

LGFVs borrow heavily from the financial market to fund both public and private projects. Initially, most LGFV debt was in the form of bank loans, but since 2013, there has been a shift towards bond markets. By 2013, local government debt in China had reached 17.89 trillion RMB, accounting for 31.5 percent of the GDP that year. The study reveals that LGFVs' debt-financing decisions are influenced by development activities in the private sector. For example, land acquired for commercial real estate development tends to encourage more LGFV debt issuance for infrastructure, while land acquired for industrial development has a negative impact.

The study's analytical framework integrates the roles of the central government, local governments, and the private sector. It suggests that real estate development activities, particularly in the commercial sector, positively affect LGFV debt levels. The research also highlights the role of the central government in regulating LGFVs and mitigating financial risks associated with local government debt. Despite these regulations, the incentives for local governments to boost local economic growth often lead to continued debt accumulation.

The study provides a comprehensive understanding of how local government debt financing for infrastructure projects works in China. It emphasizes the complex relationship between state control, local government actions, and market forces. The findings underscore the need for balanced approaches to infrastructure development that mitigate financial risks while promoting sustainable economic growth. This research is valuable for policymakers and researchers interested in China's land use policies and the broader implications of debt-financed infrastructure projects.