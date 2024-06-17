Left Menu

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

The Financial Times covers top stories including Lycamobile UK's audit issues, Rachel Reeves' plan for improved UK-EU trade terms, and Wes Streeting's appeal to doctors to call off strikes during the UK general election. These developments come with significant economic and political implications.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2024 07:36 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 07:36 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Auditor refuses to sign off accounts of Lycamobile UK Rachel Reeves to seek 'improved' UK-EU trade terms if Labour wins election

Wes Streeting urges doctors to call off strikes ahead of UK election Overview

Auditors were unable to sign off the accounts of telecoms company Lycamobile UK, putting further pressure on the former Conservative party donor which is also embroiled in a dispute with HM Revenue & Customs. Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves would seek to break down EU trade barriers and secure billions of pounds through an early international investment summit if Labour wins the general election.

Wes Streeting, shadow health secretary, has urged junior doctors in England to call off a five-day strike that is set to take place in the middle of Britain's general election campaign. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

