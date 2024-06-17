Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Auditor refuses to sign off accounts of Lycamobile UK Rachel Reeves to seek 'improved' UK-EU trade terms if Labour wins election

Wes Streeting urges doctors to call off strikes ahead of UK election Overview

Auditors were unable to sign off the accounts of telecoms company Lycamobile UK, putting further pressure on the former Conservative party donor which is also embroiled in a dispute with HM Revenue & Customs. Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves would seek to break down EU trade barriers and secure billions of pounds through an early international investment summit if Labour wins the general election.

Wes Streeting, shadow health secretary, has urged junior doctors in England to call off a five-day strike that is set to take place in the middle of Britain's general election campaign. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

