Over 550 applicants for BEE energy conservation awards

More than 550 applicants are in fray for the BEE energy conservation awards that have been instituted to push industries and sectors to develop innovative energy efficiency efforts in their units as well as reduce power consumption, the Power Ministry said on Saturday.

Under the National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards (NEEIA), a total of 149 applicants participated by the due date. Online applications were invited from Category A (industry, transport, building) and Category B (students & research scholars) under the NEEIA awards.

The ministry said that 408 applicants participated in the National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA), which have been instituted to promote industrial units, institutions and establishments to reduce energy consumption. The ministry explained that the National Energy Efficiency Innovation Award is the need of the hour to promote newer technologies, ideas, and pave way for the adoption of these innovations by larger groups.

As promotion of energy efficiency and Renewable energy are major pillars for low carbon energy transition, recognition of such efforts undertaken by various participants stimulate further action in accelerating the transition. Outcomes of which eventually contribute towards meeting India's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and broader climate goals, it stated.

The BEE recognises and encourages endeavors of industrial units, institutions and establishments in reducing energy consumption by felicitating them with National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA).

This year, the NECA and the NEEIA awards are being organized as part of the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav". The awardees of the National Energy Conservation Awards and National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards would be felicitated on 14th December 2021, on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day, by high-level dignitaries, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)