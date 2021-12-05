Left Menu

Varanasi decked up ahead of Kashi Vishwanath corridor's inauguration by PM Modi on Dec 13

The city of Varanasi has been decked up before the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-12-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 23:05 IST
Varanasi decked up ahead of Kashi Vishwanath corridor's inauguration by PM Modi on Dec 13
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The city of Varanasi has been decked up before the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13. The entire stretch of Godowlia to Maidagin has been painted in pink, to maintain a consistent look and bring out its rich heritage.

"It is one of the biggest events for Varanasi. The city is gradually being decorated with lights for the inaugural day. Temples are also getting decked up with lights. A day before the inauguration 'shiv barat' will be held," said a state official to ANI. "After the inauguration of the corridor, blessed food (prasad) will be distributed to the residences as well," the source added.

At Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, devotees will also see a statue of Maratha Queen Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar, who once reconstructed the temple. The entire event will be aired live across the country.

The estimated cost of this entire project is close to Rs 800 crore. It will connect Kashi Vishwanath Temple with the Ganga river. Known to be Prime Minister's dream project this Corridor will shorten the time span and will set a direct link between the temple and the Ganga river.

The corridor aims to give the temple area a decongested look that the historic city grapples for. Multiple constructions such as temple Chowk, Varanasi city gallery, museum, multipurpose auditoriums, hall, devotee facilitation centre, public convenience among others have also been constructed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021