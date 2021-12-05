Left Menu

Light intensity rains/drizzle to occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi and NCR in next two hours: IMD

Light intensity rain/drizzle will occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi and National Capital Region (Greater Noida, Gurugram, Manesar) Sohana, Rewari, Nuh (Haryana) Gulaoti (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 23:23 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
"05/12/2021: 21:45 IST; Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, NCR ( Greater Noida, Gurugram, Manesar) Sohana, Rewari, Nuh (Haryana) Gulaoti (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," said IMD in a tweet. (ANI)

