Nagaland ambush: NHRC takes suo-motu cognizance, sends notice to Centre, state govt

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday took suo-motu cognizance of media reports on the Nagaland ambush.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 20:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday took suo-motu cognizance of media reports on the Nagaland ambush. The Commission has issued notices to the Union Defence Secretary, Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Nagaland directing them to submit a detailed report in the matter within six weeks.

As per the NHRC, the report is expected to include the status of the inquiry being conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), relief granted to the next of kin of the deceased, the status of the medical treatment being provided to the injured and the cases registered against the persons/officers responsible for the incident. Issuing the notices, the Commission also observed that it is incumbent upon the security forces to ensure proper precaution with a humane approach even if it involved the militants.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident. The Army has also instituted a Court of Inquiry to probe the circumstances that led to the tragic outcome of what was to be an operation targeting the alleged militants.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed all agencies to ensure that "no such unfortunate incident recurs in future while undertaking operations against insurgents". The direction came in after a Monday morning meeting conducted by the MHA to review the situation arising out of the incident that left 14 civilians dead in a firing by security personnel in two separate incidents occurred on Saturday and Sunday and the death of security personnel in a mob attack in Tizit area of Mon district in Nagaland.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared the information while reading a statement on the ambush in Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

