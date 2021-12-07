Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 17:56 IST
Govt orders winding up of 44 multi-state credit cooperative societies in 9 states, UTs: Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The government has taken action for winding up of 44 multi-state credit cooperative societies in nine states and union territories, Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah informed Parliament on Tuesday.

Shah, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, said, ''Complaints have been received for non-repayment of funds against some of the multi-State credit cooperative societies.'' In case of delinquent societies, action for winding up is taken under Section 86 of the Multi State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act, 2002, he said.

The minister said the action has been taken for the winding up of 44 multi-state credit cooperative societies as per the MSCS Act.

Among these, the action has been taken for winding up of Adarsh Credit Cooperative Society in Gujarat, Silver Finance and Credit Cooperative Society in Chandigarh and Rainbow Multi State Credit Cooperative Society in Jharkhand.

The winding up action has been taken against 10 cooperative societies in Odisha, nine in Maharashtra, eight in Rajasthan, seven in New Delhi, four in Uttar Pradesh and three in West Bengal, showed the data placed by the minister in the Lower House. Responding to another query, Shah said the government is formulating a scheme for computerization of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) in consultation with various stakeholders, including NABARD and state governments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

