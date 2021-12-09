Left Menu

Trafigura plans $540 mln hydrogen plant at its Australian lead smelter

A A$5 million grant, jointly funded by Trafigura and the South Australian state government, for the project's initial design study will be provided immediately, with the final investment decision expected by the end of next year. Hydrogen development is the one strategy for tackling climate change that Australian politicians on all sides of the spectrum have backed and is part of a push by Australia, a major coal and gas exporter, to lower carbon emissions.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 09-12-2021 06:37 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 06:37 IST
Trafigura plans $540 mln hydrogen plant at its Australian lead smelter
  • Country:
  • Australia

Commodity trading firm Trafigura said on Thursday it planned to build a A$750 million ($540 million) hydrogen plant at its Port Pirie lead smelter in South Australia, as it seeks to lower its carbon emissions. Geneva-based Trafigura has been looking to expand in clean energy since 2019 when it set up a renewables division to be a third core pillar alongside metals and oil trading. It also formed a joint venture last year to invest in green energy.

The commodity trader, which reported a record net profit for a second straight year on Wednesday, aims to initially produce 20 tonnes per day (tpd) of green hydrogen for export in the form of green ammonia from the plant, it said in a statement. At full capacity, it is expected to create 100 tpd of green hydrogen, meeting both its export and domestic supply needs.

Green hydrogen is produced by splitting water molecules with a current of renewable electricity in electrolysers and is touted as a clean replacement for fossil fuels in industries that are otherwise hard to decarbonise. A A$5 million grant, jointly funded by Trafigura and the South Australian state government, for the project's initial design study will be provided immediately, with the final investment decision expected by the end of next year.

Hydrogen development is the one strategy for tackling climate change that Australian politicians on all sides of the spectrum have backed and is part of a push by Australia, a major coal and gas exporter, to lower carbon emissions. New South Wales, the country's biggest coal-exporting state, said in October it would offer A$3 billion ($2.15 billion) in incentives to attract hydrogen projects https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australian-state-offers-2-bln-lure-hydrogen-projects-2021-10-12/#:~:text=MELBOURNE%2C%20Oct%2013%20(Reuters),to%20slash%20its%20carbon%20emissions, while other major resource-exporting states - Western Australia and Queensland - have already lured major green hydrogen project developers. ($1 = 1.3943 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

 United States
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021