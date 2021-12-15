Temporary accommodation village to be built in Westport

A temporary accommodation village is to be built in Westport, as the Government continues to support the town's ongoing recovery from the devastating floods in July.

"This Government is committing $17.08 million for the village, providing assurance to the Westport community that temporary accommodation support will continue to be there for them as they repair and rebuild, "Associate Minister of Housing Poto Williams said

"Twenty-three per cent of Westport's available housing stock was damaged by the floods, including 71 homes that were deemed unsafe and red-stickered."

The Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS) is currently supporting 100 Westport households who have indicated they need assistance finding somewhere to live while homes are being repaired.

Several sites were investigated for the village development, with a feasibility study confirming a council-owned site on the elevated Alma Road as the most appropriate option.

The construction of the village is expected to begin in the new year, with TAS funding the building of the houses, connection of services, and landscaping, as well as overseeing landlord, tenancy and property management operations. Buller District Council will provide the land at Alma Road. It's expected that will be residents will be able to move in during the third quarter of 2022.

To date, the Temporary Accommodation Service has also deployed portable cabins, provided motorhomes for homeowners who want to stay close to home, and secured motel rooms for other households.

"This is a truly multi-agency response. Three houses built for the response to flooding in Napier, where demand for the service has eased, have been transported to Westport along with five houses from Kāinga Ora," Poto Williams said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)