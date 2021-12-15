Left Menu

VP releases book ‘Gandhitopi Governor’ by Shri Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad

Shri Naidu called upon the youth to study various facets of India’s freedom struggle and imbibe lessons from the lives of freedom fighters.

Shri Naidu appreciated the efforts of the author, Shri Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad and the publisher, Shri Vijay Kumar for their efforts in bringing out the book. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)
The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today called for an objective re-evaluation of Indian history through better fact-based research. Suggesting that the colonial perspective of India's past has distorted facts, he called for a fresh approach to Indian history, with more books on Indian freedom fighters and leaders.

Releasing the book 'Gandhitopi Governor' by the Chairman, Official Language Commission, Andhra Pradesh, Shri Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad at Upa Rashtrapati Nivas, the Vice President said "distortions" about India's history need to be removed and a faithful dispassionate recounting of facts is needed for the younger generation to know about real history in its authentic form.

Shri Naidu called upon the youth to study various facets of India's freedom struggle and imbibe lessons from the lives of freedom fighters. He urged them to overcome the 'divide and rule' mindset that was ingrained in the minds of Indians during the colonial rule and contribute towards nation-building.

He stressed the need to bring out more books on freedom fighters in different Indian languages as the country celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. He called upon the states to take the lead in this regard and publish books on leaders from their respective regions.

On this occasion, the Vice President paid rich tributes to Shri Edpuganti Raghavendra Rao, prominent freedom fighter, legislator and Governor of Central Provinces in the British administration. The book chronicles the life of Shri Rao.

He recalled that Shri Raghavendra Rao, even while working in the British government, continued his struggle for self-governance and Swaraj. As a governor, he also promoted khadi by using it himself and served as an exemplar for others.

Referring to exemplary values upheld by Shri Raghavendra Rao in public life, Shri Naidu suggested that lawmakers of today need to introspect and emulate the high standards set by our freedom fighters and constitution-makers. Referring to some recent instances, he said elected representatives must remember that "they cannot disrespect the parliament and degrade democracy".

The Vice President said that difference of opinion was healthy and also essential in a democracy. He recalled how great parliamentarians in the past used to criticize the government of the day in a healthy manner without disrupting the house. Expressing his anguish over the present-day happenings, he said public representatives should display their intellectual strength and not muscle power.

He also appealed to the media and people to encourage politicians who practice value-based politics.

Shri Naidu appreciated the efforts of the author, Shri Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad and the publisher, Shri Vijay Kumar for their efforts in bringing out the book.

Former Governor of Tamil Nadu, Shri P.S. Rammohan Rao, author of the book, Shri Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, CEO of Emesco Books, Shri Vijay Kumar and others were present during the event.

