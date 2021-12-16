Left Menu

UNFPA, Sweden sign new USD7m funding for reproductive health in South Sudan

The contribution is in addition to the USD 13 million signed in 2019 to support the implementation of UNFPA’s 3rd Country Programme in South Sudan over a period of three years (2019-2021).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Juba | Updated: 16-12-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 19:20 IST
UNFPA, Sweden sign new USD7m funding for reproductive health in South Sudan
Mr. Joachim Waern, Head of mission Embassy of Sweden in South Sudan said the new funding is aimed at helping strengthen the national health system and sexual and reproductive health programmes. Image Credit: Flickr / World Vision Artist Associates Follow
  • Country:
  • South Sudan

UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund, and the Government of Sweden signed a 60 million Swedish Krona (approximately USD 7 million) additional funding to boost the provision of integrated sexual and reproductive health services in the country.

The contribution is in addition to the USD 13 million signed in 2019 to support the implementation of UNFPA's 3rd Country Programme in South Sudan over a period of three years (2019-2021). The new funding will run through to December 2022.

UNFPA acting Country Representative Dr. Chris Oyeyipo acknowledged the support of the Swedish government towards the improvement of access to maternal and newborn care, family planning, youth-friendly health services, and prevention and response to gender-based violence in South Sudan. The new funds will also support humanitarian response and the completion of the Population Estimation Survey.

Mr. Joachim Waern, Head of mission Embassy of Sweden in South Sudan said the new funding is aimed at helping strengthen the national health system and sexual and reproductive health programmes. "It will also help improve young people's ability to plan their lives through family planning, promote women's empowerment and gender equality, and prevent child marriage."

South Sudan remains in the grip of a humanitarian crisis despite the signing of the revitalized peace agreement in September 2018. Its reproductive health indicators are among the worst in the world, including maternal mortality ratio at 1,150 deaths per 100,000 live births (UN, World Bank estimates, 2017); adolescent birth rate at 158 per 1,000 live births; low contraceptive use at 4.5 per cent for all methods (with only 1.7 per cent for modern methods); and 30 per cent of HIV infections among young people 15-24 years old.

Sweden has been a major partner for UNFPA's midwifery project in South Sudan since 2013. The Strengthening Midwifery Services Project has contributed to the improvement of maternal health through the training and deployment of midwives and other health professionals, equipping of health facilities and strengthening midwifery and nursing policies in the country. The Project was instrumental in increasing the number of qualified midwives from less than 10 at the country's independence in 2011 to more than 900 today.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021