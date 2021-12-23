U.S. Energy Dept awards second SPR exchange to address fuel supply chain
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 23:15 IST
The U.S. Department of Energy said on Thursday it approved a second exchange of 250,000 barrels of crude oil for release to Marathon Petroleum Company from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).
The department has provided over 5 million barrels of SPR crude oil to boost the nation's fuel supply, including the first exchange awarded to ExxonMobil earlier in the month, the Energy Department said in a statement.
