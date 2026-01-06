U.S. Energy Department Allocates $2.7 Billion for Uranium Enrichment
The U.S. Energy Department awarded $2.7 billion to American Centrifuge Operating, General Matter, and Orano Federal Services to enhance domestic uranium enrichment over the next decade. This initiative is aimed at bolstering the nation's energy resources and securing a sustainable supply of enriched uranium.
The U.S. Energy Department has announced a significant financial commitment to enhance the country's uranium enrichment capabilities. On Monday, the department revealed a $2.7 billion award to three firms set to operate over the next ten years.
American Centrifuge Operating, General Matter, and Orano Federal Services have been selected to receive these substantial orders. This strategic move is intended to strengthen the nation's energy security.
With growing demand for enriched uranium, these contracts are expected to play a crucial role in ensuring a steady domestic supply. The Energy Department emphasized the importance of this project in maintaining energy independence.
