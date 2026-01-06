U.S. Energy Department Allocates $2.7 Billion for Uranium Enrichment

The U.S. Energy Department has announced a significant financial commitment to enhance the country's uranium enrichment capabilities. On Monday, the department revealed a $2.7 billion award to three firms set to operate over the next ten years.

American Centrifuge Operating, General Matter, and Orano Federal Services have been selected to receive these substantial orders. This strategic move is intended to strengthen the nation's energy security.

With growing demand for enriched uranium, these contracts are expected to play a crucial role in ensuring a steady domestic supply. The Energy Department emphasized the importance of this project in maintaining energy independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)