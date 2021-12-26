Ind vs SA 1st Test: Day 1 Stumps Scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the opening day of the first Test between India and South Africa here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings: KL Rahul batting 122 Mayank Agarwal lbw b Ngidi 60 Cheteshwar Pujara c Petersen b Ngidi 0 Virat Kohli c Mulder b Ngidi 35 Ajinkya Rahane batting 40 Extras: (B-4 LB-4 NB-7) 15 Total: (For 3 wickets in 90 overs) 272 Fall of wickets: 1/117 2/117 3/199 Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 20-5-51-0, Lungi Ngidi 17-4-45-3, Marco Jansen 17-4-61-0, Wiaan Mulder 18-3-49-0, Keshav Maharaj 18-2-58-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)