Leopard cub rescued from well in Maharashtra's Nashik

A 4-month-old leopard cub was rescued after it fell into a well in search of prey in Nashik's Chandvad taluka on Thursday.

ANI | Nashik (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-01-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 13:34 IST
Forest officials rescuing a leopard cub who fell into the well in Nashik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"A 4-month-old leopard slipped into the well in search of prey. The villagers informed forest officials, a team reached the spot and rescued the leopard. Primary treatment is being given to the leopard," said VS Nevase, Forest Range Officer, Nashik. The official said, "Initially, we lowered a cot into the well and the cub sat on it. Later, the forest officials brought a cage and placed the cub inside it. With this, the rescue operation was completed." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

