Amit Shah expresses gratitude to PM for releasing Rs 20,900 cr to farmers
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transferring Rs 20,900 crore to 10 crore farmers under the PM Kisan Yojana on the very first day of 2022.
In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said the Modi government was making continuous efforts to make farmers self-reliant in the last seven years.
''Without farmer empowerment, the overall development of the country is not possible and the country has seen the farmer-friendly Modi government making continuous efforts to make farmers self-reliant since the last seven years,'' he said.
The home minister said the PM Kisan Yojana has done very well in keeping farmers debt-free by giving them financial support at the most critical time of farming.
The prime minister on Saturday released over Rs 20,900 crore to more than 10.09 crore farmers across India as the 10th installment of financial aid under the PM-KISAN scheme.
Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible farmer families, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000.
The money is transferred directly to the bank account of the beneficiaries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Shah
- Kisan Yojana
- Narendra Modi
- PM-KISAN
- Amit Shah
- Kisan
- India
- Hindi
- Nidhi
- Pradhan Mantri
ALSO READ
India reports 7,447 new COVID-19 cases, 391 deaths
Terror groups targeting India continue to operate from Pakistan: US report on terrorism
Terror groups targeting India continue to operate from Pakistan: US report on terrorism
Parcos Beauty Influencer Awards, 2022 - To award and celebrate influencers in India across beauty, lifestyle, and luxury
ISIS has 66 known Indian-origin fighters: US report on terrorism