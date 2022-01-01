Provide relief to farmers, people hit by rains instead of waiting for Central aid: AIADMK

The AIADMK on Saturday sought Chief Minister M K Stalin's immediate intervention to compensate farmers and people affected due to the North-East monsoon instead of waiting for Central assistance.

Steps should be taken to provide a relief sum of Rs 30,000 per acre to ryots for the crops damaged due to the rains and Rs 5,000 to each person affected by the rains, said AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam. "Instead of waiting for the Central assistance to compensate those affected by the rains, the Chief Minister should take steps to provide a relief of Rs 30,000 per acre to a farmer for crop loss and Rs 5,000 per family affected by rains, which he demanded as the leader of the opposition," Panneerselvam said in a statement here. The rain which battered Tamil Nadu claimed 54 lives and injured 52 people. Apart from damage to cattle, huts and homes, agriculture crops raised about 49,230 hectares as well as 526 hectares of horticulture crop. The State government had sought financial assistance of Rs 2,629 crore of which Rs 2,079 crore is for permanent relief and restoration work and Rs 550 crore for interim work.

Claiming that the government's announcement of providing Rs 20,000 per hectare to the farmers has disappointed the farmers, Panneerselvam said no compensation has been paid to the affected farmers or people despite a month after the North-East Monsoon receded.

