Kerala logs 2,435 fresh COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

Kerala on Saturday logged 2,435 fresh COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths, said the state health department on Saturday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 01-01-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 21:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Kerala on Saturday logged 2,435 fresh COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths, said the state health department on Saturday. These cases have been reported from 48,658 samples tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The health department also informed that as many as 2,704 people recovered from the virus, taking the total recoveries in the state to 51,81,981. Presently, there are 18,904 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

As per the state health department, 219 deaths related to COVID-19 were added as backlog, as per the new guidelines of the Centre. With this, the death toll in Kerala stands at 48,035. (ANI) As per the Union Health Ministry, there are a total of 109 cases of Omicron variant in Kerala, of which only 1 has been recovered/discharged so far.

Omicron case tally in India stands at 1,431. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

