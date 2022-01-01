Assam CM visits Kasturba Gandhi Ashram in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a visit to Kasturba Gandhi Ashram at Sarania Hills in Guwahati where Mahatma Gandhi had stayed during his visit to Assam in 1946. He spent some time at the cottage and sought the blessings of a 102-year-old woman named Sakuntala Choudhary, a believer of Gandhian ideology.

"Paid a visit to Kasturba Gandhi Ashram at Sarania Hills in Guwahati and spent some time at the cottage where Gandhi ji stayed three nights during his historic visit to Assam in 1946. I sought blessings from 102-year-old Gandhian Sakuntala Choudhury there," said Sarma in a tweet. He interacted with the 'sevikas' there, took stock of the activities of the ashram and heard the challenges faced by the institution.

He said that the government will take all possible steps to address its problems and take up a developmental project for preserving its rich heritage. "Interacting with the sevikas, I took stock of activities of the ashram and also enquired about the challenges faced by the institution. Our Government will take all possible steps to address their problems. We will also take up a developmental project for preserving its rich heritage," said Sarma in another tweet. (ANI)

