Left Menu

J-K: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University closed after 13 students test COVID-19 positive

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra has been closed till further orders after 13 students of the varsity were found COVID-19 positive.

ANI | Katra (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-01-2022 10:20 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 10:20 IST
J-K: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University closed after 13 students test COVID-19 positive
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra has been closed till further orders after 13 students of the varsity were found COVID-19 positive. As per the Chief Medical Officer of Reasi, at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, the COVID-19 tests of the students were done on December 31, 2021. During this investigation, 13 students were found COVID-19 infected. Raisi district on Saturday recorded 13 COVID-19 cases.

Reasi District Magistrate Charandeep Singh directed the university management to close the campus for the time being till further orders in view of the safety of the students. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 169 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, of which 68 cases from Jammu while 101 from Kashmir, as per a media bulletin on COVID-19 by the Jammu and Kashmir government.

As many as 107 patients recovered from COVID-19 and were discharged on Saturday. The UT recorded two deaths due to COVID-19 yesterday. As per the government of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, there are a total of 1397, active cases including 470 in Jammu and 927 in Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
3
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but London throws party on TV; Novavax to submit COVID-19 vaccine EUA request to U.S. FDA next month and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but Lo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022