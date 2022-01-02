PM Modi to visit Manipur, Tripura on January 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur and Tripura on January 4. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 13 Projects worth around Rs 1,850 crores and lay the foundation stone of 9 projects worth around Rs 2,950 crore in Manipur. He will also inaugurate the new Integrated Terminal Building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport and will also launch two key development initiatives in Tripura.

In Manipur, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the construction of five National Highway Projects to be built at a cost of more than Rs 1,700 crore.

"The construction of these highways with a cumulative length of more than 110 kilometres, will be a major step to improve the road connectivity of the region. Another important infrastructure that will enhance seamless year-round connectivity to Silchar from Imphal and reduce traffic congestion, is the construction of Steel Bridge built over Barak River on NH-37 built at a cost of over Rs 75 crore. This Steel Bridge will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister during the Programme," the PMO stated Prime Minister will also dedicate 2,387 mobile towers to the people of Manipur. He will lay the foundation stone of 'State of the Art Cancer Hospital' in Imphal. Further, to boost the Covid related infrastructure in the State, Prime Minister will inaugurate '200 Bedded Covid Hospital at Kiyamgei' which has been set up at a cost of about Rs 37 crore in collaboration with DRDO.

"The Prime Minister will inaugurate three projects of Imphal Smart City Mission developed at a cost of more than Rs 170 crore, including the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC)', 'Development of Western Riverfront on Imphal River (Phase I)' and 'Development of Mall Road at Thangal Bazar (Phase I)'," the PMO stated. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of 'Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT)' to be built in the state at a cost of about Rs 200 crore. This project is the biggest PPP initiative in the State and will provide a boost to the Information Technology sector, besides creating employment opportunities in the state.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Manipur Institute of Performing Arts at Gurgaon, Haryana. The idea of such a cultural institute of Manipur in Haryana was first mooted in 1990 but it could not materialize for the last many years. The institute will be built at a cost of more than Rs 240 crore and will promote the rich art and culture of the state. Further strengthening the rich cultural heritage of the state, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the refurbished and renovated Govindajee Temple at Imphal. He will also inaugurate the INA complex at Moirang that will showcase the significant role played by Indian National Army (INA) in India's Independence Movement. In line with the mantra of 'SabkaSaath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas', he will lay the foundation stone of 72 Projects worth more than Rs 130 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram. These projects will provide infrastructural support in the health and education sectors for the holistic development of the minority communities. To strengthen the handloom industry in the State, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two projects worth Rs 36 crore namely, 'Mega Handloom Cluster' at NongpokKakching in Imphal East District, which will benefit about 17,000 weavers in Imphal East District and 'Craft and Handloom village' in Moirang which will help the weaving households, harness the tourism potential of the Moirang and adjoining Loktak Lake and generate employment for the local people.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of government residential quarters at New Check on to be built at a cost of around Rs 390 crore. This will be an integrated housing colony with modern amenities. He will also lay the foundation stone of a ropeway project at Imphal's IbudhouMarjing. Other projects being inaugurated by the Prime Minister, in Manipur, including the new Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Kangpokpi under Enhancing Skill Development Infrastructure (ESDI) and a new office building of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations.

Meanwhile, during his visit to Tripura, PM Modi will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport and launch key initiatives: Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools. "New Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, built at a cost of about Rs 450 crore, is a state of art building spread over 30,000 square metres having modern facilities and supported by the latest IT network-integrated system. The development of the new terminal building is an effort in line with the Prime Minister's endeavour to provide modern facilities in all airports across the country," the PMO stated.

According to the statement of PMO, Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools is aimed to improve the quality of education in the state by converting 100 existing High/Higher secondary schools to Vidyajyoti Schools with state of art facilities and quality education. The project will cover about 1.2 Lakh students from Nursery to class XII and will cost around Rs 500 crores in the next three years. Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana aims to achieve the benchmark standards for service delivery in core development sectors at the village level. The key sectors selected for this Yojana are household tap connections, domestic electricity connections, all-weather roads, functional toilets for every household, recommended immunization for every child, participation of women in Self Help Groups etc. The scheme will incentivise the villages for achieving the benchmark standards for service delivery in different sectors and is expected to induce a sense of healthy competition among the villages to improve the service delivery at grassroots level. (ANI)

