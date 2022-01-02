Left Menu

All India Radio to double broadcast duration in 6 neighbourhood languages from Jan 3

The External Services Division of All India Radio (AIR) will expand its transmission in six neighbourhood languages including Dari, Pashto, Baluchi, Mandarin Chinese, Nepali, and Tibetan from Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 21:09 IST
All India Radio to double broadcast duration in 6 neighbourhood languages from Jan 3
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The External Services Division of All India Radio (AIR) will expand its transmission in six neighbourhood languages including Dari, Pashto, Baluchi, Mandarin Chinese, Nepali, and Tibetan from Monday. According to a statement issued by the AIR, the broadcast duration in each of these six languages has been doubled from the existing 1 to 1.5 hours per day to 3 hours per day.

"The External Services Division of All India Radio is expanding its transmission in six neighbourhood languages from 3rd January, 2022. These languages are Dari, Pashto, Baluchi, Mandarin Chinese, Nepali and Tibetan. The broadcast timings in each of these six languages has been doubled from the existing 1 to 1.5 hours to 3 hours. The broadcast services in these six languages henceforth will be available every day for one and a half hours each in the morning and evening," read an official AIR statement. "The broadcast services in these six languages would henceforth be available every day for one and a half hours each in the morning and in the evening," the statement read.

The AIR has also informed that the timings of Burmese Service would change from 8:15 am - 9:15 am to 8:45 am - 9:45 am. In keeping with its mandate of reaching out to the regions across the globe, the External Services Division of AIR currently broadcasts in 17 languages every day. The languages include French, Mandarin Chinese, Tibetan, Sindhi, Indonesian, Nepali, Urdu, Baluchi, Dari, Pashto, Arabic, Persian, Tibetan, Swahili, Punjabi, Saraiki, and Bengali. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022