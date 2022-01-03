Left Menu

Cold wave grips Delhi, homeless take refuge in night shelters

As the national capital grapples with the cold wave getting severe with every passing day, homeless people are taking refuge in night shelters.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 09:22 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 09:22 IST
Homeless takes refuge in night shelter (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the national capital grapples with the cold wave getting severe with every passing day, homeless people are taking refuge in night shelters. "Many facilities are given here including blankets, hot water, two-time meals, medicines, and tea. All facilities are free," said Amit Kumar Mehra, senior caretaker of a night shelter located in Tilak Nagar.

"There are currently 16 people living here. We provide them with basic necessities including food. We have first aid kits ready and doctors also visit twice a week but in case if there is an emergency, we immediately take them to the hospital," said the caretaker of a night shelter located in Lodhi Road. As per the India Meteorological Department, New Delhi witnessed 7 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am on Monday.

The minimum temperature in New Delhi for this week is likely to remain below 10 degrees Celsius, says IMD. IMD has also forecasted that the national capital will witness Light rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

