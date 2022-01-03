Left Menu

Omicron: Karntaka reports 10 new cases on Sunday

Karnataka reported 10 new cases of Omicron on Sunday, taking the tally to 76, said State health minister K Sudhakar.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-01-2022 10:00 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 10:00 IST
Omicron: Karntaka reports 10 new cases on Sunday
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka reported 10 new cases of Omicron on Sunday, taking the tally to 76, said State health minister K Sudhakar. He tweeted on Monday, "Ten new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Karnataka on Jan 2nd taking the tally to 76: Bengaluru: 8 cases (of which 5 are international travellers) and Dharwad: 2 cases."

Bengaluru reported eight cases of Omicron on Sunday. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asked the officials to be extra vigilant in the districts bordering Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters, CM Bommai said, "I have directed officials to be extra vigilant in districts like Belagavi, Vijayapura bordering Maharashtra, where cases are witnessing a surge...People should follow guidelines and avoid creating a situation that may force the government to impose lockdown." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
3
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
4
Pakistan's inflation rate increased in December by 12.3 pc, highest in 21 months

Pakistan's inflation rate increased in December by 12.3 pc, highest in 21 mo...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022