Pak intruder shot down in Jammu's Arnia sector

One Pakistani intruder was shot dead on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday near the international border in the Arnia sector of Jammu, said Border Security Force (BSF) sources on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 10:05 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 10:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One Pakistani intruder was shot dead on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday near the international border in the Arnia sector of Jammu, said Border Security Force (BSF) sources on Monday.

"Alert troops of BSF Jammu fires upon suspicious movement of Pak intruder in Arnia sector of Jammu area opposite Border Pillar No 978," said the BSF, which is mandated to guard 3,323nkm India-Pakistan border. The force said the firing was done on the intervening night of January 2-3 and that the search operation is underway. (ANI)

