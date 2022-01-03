Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Ghatkopar
Fire broke out at a godown in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Monday morning.
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-01-2022 12:10 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 12:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Fire broke out at a godown in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Monday morning.
Eight fire engines have been rushed to the spot to douse the flame.
No casualty has been reported till now. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement