Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Ghatkopar

Fire broke out at a godown in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Monday morning.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-01-2022 12:10 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 12:10 IST
Fire breaks out at godown in Ghatkopar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Eight fire engines have been rushed to the spot to douse the flame.

No casualty has been reported till now. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

