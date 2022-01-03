Shallow fog, 'Low visibility' forecast: Delhi Airport urges passengers to check with airlines on updated flight timings

The national capital on Monday saw "low visibility" with shallow to moderate fog amid a cold wave that has gripped Delhi and parts of north India. Also, the Air Quality Index in the city remained in the "Very Poor" category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Delhi Airport authorities said that flight operations at the Delhi airport remained normal but urged passengers to contact airlines for updated flight information. The weather department has forecast shallow fog and low visibility for parts of the national capital for the next three to four days. "Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal: Delhi airport," tweeted Delhi Airport.

"Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," it added. SAFAR reported the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi is 366 at noon.

The concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 260 in the 'very poor' and 313 in the 'poor' category respectively. As per the advisory issued by SAFAR, AQI will continue to be 'Very Poor' on Tuesday.

High winds and intermittent rains are likely during January 5 to 8 which is expected to improve AQI significantly to the "lower end of very poor" through strong dispersion and wet deposition. As per IMD, New Delhi witnessed 7 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am on Monday.

The minimum temperature in New Delhi for this week is likely to remain below 10 degrees Celsius, says IMD. IMD has also forecasted that the national capital will witness light rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. (ANI)

