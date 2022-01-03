Left Menu

BSF recovers huge cache of arms, ammunition, heroin near IB from Jammu

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and heroin near the International Border in the Jammu sector during Zero Line Patrolling.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-01-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 14:05 IST
Recovered arms, ammunition, and heroin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and heroin near the International Border in the Jammu sector during Zero Line Patrolling. The recovered items include three AK-47 rifles, five packets of heroin, four pistols, five magazines of AK-47 rifles, two pistol magazines, 14 rounds AK47 and seven bullets of 9 mm.

The personnel of its 98 Battalion recovered these items around 10.10 am, the BSF said while adding that the arms and ammunition were filled in a white colour sack bag. The sack bag was hidden in bushes near Border Post 35 along International Border, said BSF.

"During special ZLP (Zero Line Patrolling) in the Area of Responsibility (AOR) of 98 Bn BSF at about 1010 hrs on January 3, 2022, a white colour sack bag filled with some arms, ammunition and heroin was recovered," BSF said. (ANI)

