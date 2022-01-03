Left Menu

03-01-2022
India's Oct-Dec sugar output up 4.75 pc at 115.70 lakh tonne: NFCSFL
The country's sugar production is estimated to have risen by 4.75 per cent to 115.70 lakh tonne during the October-December period of the 2021-22 season, sugar cooperatives body NFCSFL said on Monday.

Sugar output stood at 110.45 lakh tonne in the same period of 2020-21 season. Sugar season runs from October to September.

About 491 mills had crushed 1227.17 lakh tonne of sugarcane as on December 31, 2021, higher than the year-ago period, as per the latest data released by the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd (NFCSFL).

According to NFCSFL, production in Uttar Pradesh, the country's leading sugar producing state, remained lower at 30.90 lakh tonne during October-December of the 2021-22 season, as against 33.65 lakh tonne in the year-ago period.

However, production in Maharashtra, the country's second largest sugar producing state, rose to 45.75 lakh tonne from 39.85 lakh tonne, while in Karnataka production increased to 24.90 lakh tonne from 24.15 lakh tonne in the said period.

Sugar production in Gujarat remained slightly higher at 3.40 lakh tonne during October-December of this year, as against 3.35 lakh tonne in the year-ago period.

There was marginal increase in production in states of Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttarakhand, the NFCSFL data showed.

The total sugar production in 2021-22 season is pegged at 315 lakh tonne, as against 311.05 lakh tonne during the 2020-21 season, it added.

