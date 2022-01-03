Welcome decision not to extend Sameer Wankhede’s NCB tenure: Nawab Malik
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Monday said he has approached the vigilance department of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs against Sameer Wankhede, seeking action against the IRS officer for allegedly holding a permit room and bar license, contrary to government rules.
Wankhede, who has been shifted from NCB, has been holding the license in his name since 1997, the NCP spokesperson told reporters here.
“Is a Central government servant eligible to hold and operate a permit room and bar license in his name,” Malik said.
Malik also claimed that some BJP leaders from Maharashtra lobbied for further extension of Wankhede’s NCB tenure, which ended on December 31 last year.
He welcomed the Central government’s decision not to extend Wankhede’s tenure with NCB.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
