IMD issued snow, rain warnings in higher mountains regions of Himachal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued snow and rain warnings for the next 48 hours in the higher mountains regions of the state. The head of IMD Himachal Pradesh, Surender Paul said, "In the next four to five days the weather conditions in the state would bring snowfall and rain in the region. On 5th and 6th in higher mountains of the districts of Shimla, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Sirmaur and some parts of Solan will receive heavy snowfall and other parts of the state will get light snowfall and rain."

According to Paul, in the next 24 hours, higher reaches of Himachal will receive light and fresh snowfall. "The western Disturbance is active from tonight and high altitude regions may receive heavy snowfall and in mid-hills and other parts of the state rain has been forecasted." Post western disturbance temperatures will fall and cold wave conditions will restart in the region. According to the IMD Himachal chief, due to the present weather conditions, Shimla City can also receive a fresh cover of snow.

"As a result of the snow, railways, roadways, telephone and water service can get affected. Tourist movability can also get affected", added Paul. The IMD has also sounded warnings for January 5, 6. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)