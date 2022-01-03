Left Menu

Gujarat reports 1,259 new COVID-19 cases

Gujarat reported 1,259 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Monday.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 03-01-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 23:11 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat reported 1,259 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Monday. With this, the total COVID-19 cases in the state have gone up to 8,35,028.

During the last 24 hours, 151 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 8,19,047. 3 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to the virus currently stands at 10,123.

There are currently 5,858 active COVID-19 cases in the state. The state has reported 152 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 so far. (ANI)

