Left Menu

Hawaii upholds order requiring Navy to drain fuel tanks

Hawaiis Department of Health on Monday upheld the governors order requiring the Navy to drain massive World War II-era fuel tanks after oil leaking from the aging facility contaminated Pearl Harbors tap water.Marian Tsuji, the departments deputy director, on Monday said she agreed with the conclusions of an official appointed by the department to review the facts of the case.She said she would adopt the officials proposed findings as final, though would fix a typographical error.The Navy is reviewing the decision, said Cmdr.

PTI | Honolulu | Updated: 04-01-2022 08:53 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 08:53 IST
Hawaii upholds order requiring Navy to drain fuel tanks
  • Country:
  • United States

Hawaii's Department of Health on Monday upheld the governor's order requiring the Navy to drain massive World War II-era fuel tanks after oil leaking from the aging facility contaminated Pearl Harbor's tap water.

Marian Tsuji, the department's deputy director, on Monday said she agreed with the conclusions of an official appointed by the department to review the facts of the case.

She said she would adopt the official's proposed findings as final, though would fix a typographical error.

The Navy is reviewing the decision, said Cmdr. Reann Mommsen, a spokesperson for the Navy Office of Information in Washington.

Hawaii law allows parties to appeal such decisions in the court system.

The department's hearings officer for the case, Deputy Attorney General David Day, concluded the tanks were a “ticking time bomb” that threaten the water supply on the state's most populous island. He said they posed “an imminent threat to human health and safety or the environment” and agreed with the governor's order to defuel the tanks. The Navy objected to Day's findings last week, saying he used an “overbroad” interpretation of the Department of Health's emergency authority to regulate underground fuel storage tanks. The Navy argued the tanks didn't currently pose an “imminent” threat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Tech Mahindra gets data analytics specialisation in Google Cloud partner advantage program

Tech Mahindra gets data analytics specialisation in Google Cloud partner adv...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022